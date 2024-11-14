Yohji Yamamoto opens London pop-up to celebrate Limi Feu line

A new pop-up boutique of Yohji Yamamoto has opened in London’s Mayfair district to celebrate Limi Feu, the brand of the Japanese designer’s daughter Limi Yamamoto.

From November 14 to 15, the store, located just down the street from Yohji Yamamoto’s London flagship, will focus exclusively on the Limi Feu line, the collection of which was curated by Limi herself, who included a number of archive looks to be displayed throughout the pop-up’s duration.

In a second phase, from November 16 to January 9, 2025, Limi Fue’s collection will be joined by Yohji Yamamoto’s genderless brand, Ground Y.

The label will present two collections as part of the pop-up, including its AW24 line, marking the brand’s 10th anniversary, and its exclusive Fujiko F. Fujio 90th anniversary collection.

The latter, which will be available in London for the first time after already being unveiled in Yamamoto’s Paris store, celebrates the work of the namesake manga artist behind notable characters like Doraemon and Perman.

In a release, Yohji Yamamoto said the pop-up boutique marked an expansion of the brand’s presence in the UK, and reflected the largest selection of Limi Feu and Ground Y pieces in Europe.