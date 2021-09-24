Yoox and U.K. Department for International Trade launch digital pop-up gallery of British sustainable fashion brands

The U.K.’s Department for International Trade in Italy in partnership with Yoox is launching a digital pop-up gallery of British sustainable fashion brands. The U.K. Fashion for a Sustainable Future Pop-Up Gallery is a one-time project that will run from September 30 to December 31 on Yooxygen, the Yoox platform dedicated to sustainable products. The brands featured are diverse in size, origin, and age of founders, but all are authentically committed to sustainability and targeting to the next generation of consumers.

The gallery is part of The Road to COP26 program of events taking place at U.K. House Villa Necchi Campiglio from September 29 to October 1 and is also included in the official All4Climate Italy 2021 program promoted by the Italian Ministry for Ecological Transition. The initiative will demonstrate how an international luxury e-commerce platform and government can collaborate to reach a global audience of young consumers and create a positive impact on their buying behavior.

The selection process is based on the UN sustainability criteria, also highlighted by the G20 resolution: innovation, design and manufacture to ensure product longevity, enabling repair, reuse and recycling, sustainable use of natural resources, minimizing waste and emissions, regenerating ecosystems, sustainable supply chains, and creation of sustainable and socially inclusive business models, in accordance with national priorities and policies.

The eight sustainable British brands, which have been jointly selected by YOOX and Marina Iremonger, head of the creative, consumer and retail team of the Department for International Trade in Italy, are Alighieri, Bottletop, Finisterre, Jo Gordon, Ninety Percent, The Jacksons, Toms, and Vivienne Westwood.

In a statement, British ambassador to Italy Jill Morris, said, “This initiative offers young fashion consumers examples of inclusive, sustainable, ethical labels: behind these products there are artisans and workers from a variety of countries who collaborate with British designers, demonstrating the value of UK as a platform for international collaboration.”

In a statement, Manuela Strippoli, Yoox brand director, said, “We are happy to partner with the Department for International Trade on such an important occasion as the Pre-COP26. Yooxygen was the first online platform solely dedicated to responsible fashion, which has always been at the core of our corporate mission. We are on an important journey towards a deeper sustainability approach and we are happy to partner with a like-minded brand and institution.”

COP26 is the United Nations climate change conference taking place in Glasgow in November 2021. With the U.K. Presidency in partnership with Italy, COP26 will bring together almost every country on earth to increase global climate ambition.

Among consumer goods, fashion is responsible for 8 percent of annual global carbon emissions. To address this crucial global issue the not-for-profit U.K. organization WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) has launched Textiles 2030, a 10-year voluntary action plan backed by government and major U.K. fashion organizations. It aims to cut carbon by 40 percent+, to align with the 1.5°C global target, cut water by 30 percent and create and deliver a circular textiles roadmap for the U.K.

Yoox, part of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, through its 2030 “Infinity” sustainability strategy, has 12 measurable commitments to 2030, all connected to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Group’s aim with “Infinity” is to shape a future where loved products are made to last, and where customers are equipped with options and knowledge to make informed choices. It also aims at extending the lives of their garments, where the next generation is readied for a more sustainable, circular and inclusive future, and where luxury and fashion can play their part in restoring balance to the planet.