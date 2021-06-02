Yoox launches space dedicated to Gen Z shoppers

Italian discount fashion retailer Yoox is further tapping into the Gen Z demographic with the launch of a dedicated section to the age group on its website, called Hi_GuyZ!.

Advertised as a place where “you can be yourself here, free your mind, find values similar to your own and be inspired by something new and different”, the space taps into Gen Z values including gender fluidity, diversity and environmental and social awareness.

The hub will spotlight emerging designers and talent, and promote brands that follow those principles, Paolo Mascio, president of the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s fashion division, told Vogue Business.

“The idea was to create something that was welcoming, warmer and closer to their tone of voice and perspective. Our vision is to make sure they feel at home and inspired,” Mascio said.

“We already have customers between 15 to 25 years of age and we already carry a lot of brands that appeal to this audience, but we want to represent a virtual place where young people can really meet and establish use.”

Gen-Z shoppers - or those born between 1997 and 2015 - currently account for around 7 percent of Yoox customers. The company wants to increase that to over 20 percent in the next three years.