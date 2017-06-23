Yoox partners up with Lumyer for 'Try, Share and Shop' AR experience

London - Yoox has announced an exclusive partnership with Lumyer, the augmented reality camera App which uses Augmented Reality (AR), as the online retailer continues to invest in creating a unique and seamless shopping experience.

The new partnership, which is a fashion premiere, sees Yoox developing a series of exclusive filters which allow Lumyer's users the chance to virtually try on, share and shop a curated selection of designer accessories from Yoox. Thanks to Lumyer's AR technology users are able to see themselves virtually trying on handbags, sunglasses, and jewelry from Yoox, thereby creating "live fashion shoots."

"It’s fantastic to partner with Yoox and welcome them as our exclusive retail partner. Lumyer offers users the chance to create a visually stunning and unique photos and videos, and in partnering with Yoox and showcasing its range of accessories, this visual appeal is enhanced further," commented Diego Mortillaro, Chief Executive Officer at Lumyer.

The resulting images made also be shared by users via social media and the items tried on can also be purchased directly on Yoox via the app. Officially launched on June 22, the new feature is available on Lumyer in honour of Yoox's seventeenth birthday.

"Mobile is at the heart of what we do and we’re delighted to be partnering with Lumyer, making us the first retailer on the platform. Through this partnership, we believe our customers will enjoy a more engaging and playful retail experience on mobile," commented Alessandra Rossi, President of Yoox.