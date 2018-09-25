Yours Clothing announces the launch of third BadRhino store

Plus-size fashion retailer Yours Clothing has announced the opening of its third standalone BadRhino store. The company opened doors to the menswear outlet in Peterborough city centre, following the earlier launches in Skegness, Lincolnshire and Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. BadRhino’s fourth store is due to open in Bristol next week.

Commenting on the new store opening, the company’s Retail Director Karen Luton said in a statement: “We look forward to offering an exceptional BadRhino experience to both new and existing customers with our new standalone menswear stores.”

The brand is known for its wide range of casual, affordable men’s fashion with its refined offering going up to 8XL; including shirts, polos, denim and everyday wardrobe basics. The full range is also offered in ‘Tall’ fit, which features longer length trousers up to a length 36, extra body length and longer sleeves across all styles.

BadRhino is actively looking at launching additional stores across the UK, while Yours Clothing aims to open 35 new stores in 2018 including womenswear, international and menswear stores.