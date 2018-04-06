Yours Clothing opens store in Chelmsford, Essex

Plus-size fashion retailer Yours Clothing has opened a new store in Meadows shopping centre in Chelmsford, Essex as it continues to expand its store portfolio.

The new store, located opposite a Warehouse store, features the brand's full range of plus-size women swear in sizes 16 to 36. The opening is part of Yours Clothing 35 plus stores the brand aims to open this year, with plans in the pipeline to expand overseas as well.

"We are thrilled to be opening a store in Chelmsford which will bring another store to the county town of Essex," said Karen Luton, Retail Director at Yours Clothing in a statement. "We are hugely passionate towards rapidly growing our stores within the UK along with an international focus this year and wish our new Chelmsford team all the best for a great store opening and season of trade."

The opening of the store has created seven new jobs for the people of Chelmsford. During the store's official opening on April 5, customers were given a goodie bag and the chance to win a 50 pound gift-card as well as the chance to enter a 100 pound personal shopping competition.

