Yours Clothing to open its debut German store in September

UK’s plus-size fashion retailer Yours Clothing is opening doors to its first standalone store in Germany, in Thier-Galerie shopping mall at Dortmund on September 1, 2018. The Dortmund store, Yours Clothing said, will occupy 1,500 sq. ft. of trading space and will create around eight new jobs. The company added that this store will be the brand’s first store in Europe following the launch of a German language ecommerce website in May 2017.

Commenting on the new store launch in Germany, Karen Luton, Retail Director at Yours Clothing said in a statement: "We’re delighted to be opening our first standalone German store, following the growing appetite for the brand in Germany and positive response from customers online.”

The new store will stock a full range of the latest womenswear fashion in sizes 16 – 36, including lingerie, footwear and accessories. The company further said that Yours Clothing is actively seeking to open additional stores in Germany and across Europe, as part of its ambitious international growth plans.

The company now operates more than 145 stores in the UK and internationally. During the year ended January 2018, Yours Clothing reported a 22 percent rise in revenues to 88.3 million pounds (113.8 million dollars), while international sales surged by 48 percent during the year under review.

Picture credit:Yours Clothing via Hudson & Sandler