Zadig and Voltaire opens new flagship in London

Premium French label Zadig and Voltaire has opened a new flagship store in London on King’s Road, in the heart of Chelsea.

The new flagship store comes three years after the inauguration of flagships in Paris, New York and Madrid, and the new Chelsea boutique marks a brand new concept for the label, housing the womenswear and menswear, as well as accessories, including its recent collaboration with British model Kate Moss.

Spanning 1,292 square foot, the flagship has been designed by architecture firm, Studio Henry and marks a first for Zadig and Voltaire.

Architect Charles-Edmond Henry has taken inspiration from Chelsea being known as the ‘artists’ borough’ of London to recreate the workshop of an imaginary artist, utilising natural light to fill the large open space.

Stone, especially silver travertine, is widely used throughout, dressing the walls, floor and ceiling, while in the centre of the store is a tall hut, covered with long black hair. It is this focal point of an “out-of-touch space” through which customers wander, explains the French fashion brand, with the hut designed to be the way into and out of what they are calling a “timeless place”.

The new Zadig and Voltaire store is located at 164-166 King’s Road, London.

Images: courtesy of Zadig and Voltaire