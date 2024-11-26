Zadig & Voltaire and Pellat-Finet open co-branded concept store

French contemporary fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire and luxury cashmere label Pellat-Finet from Thierry Gillier have opened a co-branded boutique in Paris.

Located at 326 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the collaborative concept store brings together both brands with a curated selection of each brand’s “most iconic pieces" in a "seamless, shared universe”.

Zadig & Voltaire and Pellat-Finet co-branded concept store at 326 Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris Credits: Zadig & Voltaire / Pellat-Finet

In a statement, both brands said the innovative retail concept has been designed to “merge luxury craftsmanship with modern design” to redefine contemporary Parisian fashion.

The move will also bring knitwear brand Pellat-Finet, known for its small-batch production and its anti-fashion ethos with its label-free, logo-free cashmere sweaters to the more mainstream Zadig & Voltaire customer base.

In addition, a selection of Pellat-Finet pieces will also be available at select Zadig & Voltaire stores, including its location on Rue Cambon and its flagship on Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris to further explore “the reach” of this kind of collaboration between the two brands.

Zadig & Voltaire and Pellat-Finet co-branded concept store at 326 Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris Credits: Zadig & Voltaire / Pellat-Finet

Zadig & Voltaire and Pellat-Finet co-branded concept store at 326 Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris Credits: Zadig & Voltaire / Pellat-Finet