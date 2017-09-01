Zadig & Voltaire continues U.S expansion

Zadig & Voltaire have been strategically eyeing the country for some time. Recently, the brand has made retail and e-commerce moves to market more U.S. customers.

The label has unveiled both a SoHo location and a new concept store on the East Coast. Zadig & Voltaire have also revamped their U.S. website as well as launched a new men's collection and marketing campaign. Moving forward, the edgy label is also planning to open more stores in North America in the future. As reported by WWD, Zadig & Voltaire will be opening stores in Toronto, Montreal, Abbot Kinney and Century City.

In the past few years as sales have increased in the U.S., Zadig & Voltaire plans to continue moving forward. By investing in retail properties as well as a more convenient, online shopping experience, the label is able to help further those sales. According to WWD, the company's sales increase by 100 percent in the past couple of years. Moving on, the brand is slated to continue its successes in the Americas through a similar pattern.