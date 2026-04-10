Zadig&Voltaire returns to Malibu with opening of new boutique

French fashion house Zadig&Voltaire has returned to the Californian city of Malibu with the opening of a new boutique in Cross Creek Ranch. Officially opening its doors to the public today, April 10, the new store sees Zadig & Voltaire strengthen its retail presence in Southern California, which includes locations in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Century City, and Abbot Kinney.

“Malibu naturally resonates with the spirit of Zadig&Voltaire. It has this effortless freedom, relaxed yet sophisticated, that reflects the way we see style and lifestyle,” said Thierry Gillier, founder of Zadig&Voltaire, in a statement. “I’m happy for us to join this community and continue writing our story in Los Angeles.”

Zadig&Voltaire surfboard painted by Humberto Cruz for Malibu store opening Credits: Zadig&Voltaire

The new Malibu store features Zadig&Voltaire’s global retail concept, with an open interior layout. The store concept incorporates contemporary design elements, with industrial finishes and curated vintage furniture that work together to create a space that feels welcoming, intimate, and reflective of Malibu.

In honor of the Malibu store opening, Zadig&Voltaire is set to donate a portion of its opening weekend sales to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, a local community organization providing disaster recovery, mental health support, and youth programs. The move underlines the start of an ongoing partnership between Zadig&Voltaire and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Zadig&Voltaire spring collection 2026 Credits: Zadig&Voltaire

In addition, Zadig&Voltaire will also offer exclusive Malibu-only pieces from its spring collection at the new Cross Creek store, including a limited-edition striped tee, a Malibu-exclusive hooded sweatshirt, and a branded baseball cap. To further celebrate the opening of its new store, Zadig&Voltaire is collaborating with artist in residence Humberto Cruz once more, who created a custom Malibu tote that will be available with all purchases over the opening weekend.

A one-of-a-kind “Malibu” inspired hand-painted surfboard by Cruz will also be unveiled at the opening and auctioned off later in May, with all proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Zadig&Voltaire currently operates more than 30 standalone stores across North America, as it continues to expand in key locations.