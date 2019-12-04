Zalando declares record Cyber Week results

Zalando announced that the company acquired a record-breaking number of around 840,000 new customers during its fifth Cyber Week. The company said in a statement that this year’s shopping event, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, led to 32 percent GMV growth compared to last year’s Cyber Week. In addition, the Partner Program’s share of GMV averaged 20 percent.

Commenting on the update, David Schneider, Co-CEO Zalando SE, said: “We are proud to announce that we surpassed our ambitious targets by far, especially with regards to the Partner Program. The success of this year’s Cyber Week marks another milestone for our growth, our transformation to a platform and another step towards our vision of becoming the starting point for fashion”.

On Black Friday alone, the company added, around 7,200 orders were placed per minute at peak times, breaking last year’s milestone of 4,200. The most-purchased articles during Black Friday were black leggings, t-shirts with a logo and black sneakers.

Picture:Facebook/Zalando