Zalando expands resale platform Zircle to new markets

Zalando has expanded its pre-owned fashion platform Zircle to Sweden and Denmark as the demand for second-hand fashion continues to grow.

Around half of Zalando’s customers in those markets said they would consider buying pre-owned fashion within the next six months, according to a survey by the German e-tail giant.

“We are very excited to expand Zircle to Sweden and Denmark and offer Nordic consumers a pre-owned experience with the highest level of convenience,” said Mareike Hummel, director of UX re-commerce at Zalando, in a statement.

Zalando has previously announced a target to extend the life of 50 million fashion items by 2023 through circular initiatives.

Hummel continued: “Over the past two years since launching Zircle in Germany and expanding across Europe, we have gathered many learnings that helped improve the customer experience when shopping on Zircle.”

Zalando first piloted Zircle (the name combines the words Zalando and circular) in 2019 with a pop-up store in Berlin. Since then, the resale platform has expanded to Spain, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

In line with Zalando’s other target to eliminate single-use plastics by 2023, plastic has been scrapped and recycled paper is being piloted instead for all orders from Zircle.