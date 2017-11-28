Zalando sets new record for peak orders on Black Friday

German online etailer Zalando reported a new record for orders placed during Black Friday 2017. On November 24 customers places over one million orders, which rose to over 2,000 orders per minute during peak times, breaking the previous record set in 2016 at 1,500 orders per minute.

Zalando featured around 180,000 products in its Black Friday sales, with black skinny jeans, winter jackets, and logo t-shirts being its best selling items. The sales event attracted over 100,000 new customers, as Zalando ensured its Cyber Week event offered customers a seamless shopping experience.

"The very good performance seen this Black Friday illustrates the strong relationship Zalando has built with its customers," said Delphine Mousseau, Vice Presidents Markets at Zalando in a statement. "This happened over time, through a relentless effort to meet specific local needs in each individual market."

Infographic: Zalando