Zalando to expand ‘Connected Retail’ programme to Poland, Sweden and Spain

Zalando is expanding its 'Connected Retail' programme to Poland, Sweden and Spain from 1 July with a commission-free offer.

Launched in 2016, the programme allows brick-and-mortar stores to sell through Zalando’s platform and provides them with online content, payment services, customer care, dedicated support through a personal account manager and proprietary order management software.

To help stores navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, Zalando introduced a special offer from 1 April whereby commission fees were waived and payout cycles were shortened to weekly payouts for new and existing Connected Retail partners in Germany and the Netherlands.

That offer has now been extended until the end of 2020 and will also apply to the three new markets, Poland, Sweden and Spain.

“It was important for us to react quickly to support those during the crisis that suffered most in our industry: brick-and-mortar stores,” Carsten Keller, vice president of direct to consumer at Zalando, said in a statement. “However, the crisis is not over and retailers continue to see noticeable effects on their business: consumers are only slowly returning to the high streets. So we decided to not only prolong our offer in our existing markets, Germany and the Netherlands, but also to launch Connected Retail with a commission-free offer in three new European markets: Sweden, Spain, and Poland from July.

“Together we are tackling the challenges of the situation and creating an even more exciting and sustainable shopping experience for customers: broader, more localized assortments shipped from local retailers even faster.”

More than 1,800 stores are currently connected to the Zalando platform, shipping up to 41,000 orders per day, the company said.