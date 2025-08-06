Zara criticised in the UK for excessively thin models

The UK advertising regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), has ordered the Spanish clothing brand Zara to remove two images from its website for featuring models of "unhealthy thinness." The ruling, published on Wednesday, stipulates that the photos "must no longer appear in the form that was the subject of the complaint" and instructs Zara to avoid using such imagery in the future.

In its decision, the ASA highlighted specific concerns about the two photos, which were used in carousels on product pages. In the first image, a model wearing an oversized shirt draws a "focal point" to her "visibly prominent" clavicle. The model's pose and the loose top, according to the ASA, give the "impression" that her arms, shoulders, and chest are "very thin." The second image, showing a model in a short dress, was criticized for her "slightly gaunt" face, "visibly prominent" clavicle, and "particularly thin" legs.

During the investigation, Zara stated that it had followed British guidelines by requiring both models to provide "a medical certificate attesting to their good health" before they were hired. A spokesperson for Zara in the UK confirmed on Wednesday that the images had been removed, and affirmed the company's commitment to "providing responsible content" and adhering to "strict guidelines and controls in the selection and photography of models." The ASA has issued similar bans on images from other major retailers, including Next and Marks & Spencer, earlier this year.