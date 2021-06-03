Zara opens new flagship store at St David’s in Cardiff

Spanish fashion retailer Zara has opened the doors of a new flagship store at St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff, Wales.

The 36,500 square foot store, set across two levels, features the Inditex-owned brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear and kidswear, and joins sister brands Bershka and Stradivarius at the destination.

The new store features an ‘Automated Collection Point’ for customers to make quick product collection, as well as self-service and dedicated refund tills.

It comes after Zara recently opened other global flagships, including ones in Bluewater, Dubai, and Barcelona.