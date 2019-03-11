Zara opens one of its biggest stores at Intu Lakeside

One of Zara’s largest stores to date has opened its doors at Intu Lakeside.

The 35,000 square foot store, which spans two floors and features the brand's full range of womenswear, menswear and kidswear, is the latest to join the line-up at Intu Lakeside in Essex following the shopping destination’s multi-million-pound investment in a 175,000 square foot extension and refurbishment.

“More and more global brands are selecting Intu Lakeside as the right destination from which to flourish across the UK by opening a new store here or by expanding their current footprint,” Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director for Intu, said in a statement.

“Zara is a great example of this. Its on-trend designs continue to strike a chord across the UK and globally and we’re really excited to see a larger store that offers customers its full clothing range.”

The new Zara store joins several recent additions to Intu Lakeside’s portfolio, with H&M and Next both opening up-sized stores in 2017, taking 36,000 square foot and 70,000 square foot spaces, respectively. Additionally, River Island is set to open an extended 21,000 square foot store this year.