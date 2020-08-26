Zara picks dLocal as payment platform in Uruguay and Paraguay

Fintech company, dLocal, has announced that it is supporting fashion giant and first Inditex brand, Zara, in its e-commerce operations in Uruguay and Paraguay through the use of its 360 payments platform.

With this platform, Zara will be able to accept local credit card payments with the option of monthly installments. Customers will now be able to use both international and locally issued credit cards, such as Mastercard, Visa and American Express, as well as domestic cards such as OCA in Uruguay.

Michel Golffed, vice president of growth for dLocal, said in a statement: “We are proud to have Zara as a customer, to provide their international shoppers with an easier and faster online checkout experience by offering them multiple local payments methods.

“We have extensive experience in Uruguay and Paraguay, supporting hundreds of clients between the two countries, and we look forward to putting that expertise to work in helping Zara achieve success in the region.”

Meirav Adi, vice president of sales for dLocal, said that localised payments have been proven beneficial for global retailers fostering e-commerce: “Uruguay, for example, is an e-commerce-friendly market with a strong economy that’s projected to grow to 3.7 billion dollars in 2021, with local debit cards making up about a third of the payments volume.

“It’s the same story for many other high-potential markets around the world. Offering localised payment options isn’t a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a prerequisite for success.”