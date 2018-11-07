Zara to bring online sales to 106 new markets through new platform

From tomorrow, customers from 106 new countries will be able to shop Zara’s fashion online for the first time. The brand’s parent company, Inditex, has announced the launch of a new dedicated online platform (www.zara.com/ww) which will increase the number of markets where Zara is sold online to 202.

Most of these new markets are in Africa and include Angola, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Ghana. The platform will be available in English and French.

Customers will be able to place orders in euros, including applicable shipping costs and customs charges, and pay by PayPal and credit cards. While the orders will processed in Spain, where Inditex is headquartered, the products will be shipped from the closest country to where the customer lives. Zara currently operates stores in 96 countries, with an online presence in 49 of them. According to a company statement, orders are expected to be delivered within three to seven days, depending on the destination.

The launch of the new platform is part of Inditex’s goal to make “all of its brands available online anywhere in the world by 2020”, as stated by its chairman and CEO Pablo Isla during the opening of Zara’s flagship store in Milan, Italy, earlier this year.