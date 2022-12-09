Zara to open ‘huge’ flagship in North East’s Metrocentre

Fashion retail giant Zara is set to open a significantly scaled up version of its existing Metrocentre store in the North East of England.

Scheduled to open in 2023 with work having already commenced, the new space will be more than double in size once completed, spanning 42,000 square feet over two floors.

Located in the retail park’s Red Mall, the “new and improved” flagship will aim to further strengthen Zara’s shopping experience, with the upgraded space housing an expanded product offering across all departments.

The upsize comes as part of the Metrocentre operator Sovereign Centros’ overarching strategy to bring “the biggest and best flagship stores” to the centre, cementing its place as a dominant trading location in the region.

In a release, Ben Cox, senior asset manager of the real estate firm, said the store will cover two levels, completing the re-anchoring of Red Mall alongside new arrivals, Flannels and Sports Direct.

Cox added: “An investment of this scale from one of the globe’s leading brands is a major demonstration of the strength of the Metrocentre.

“Given Zara’s current popularity with Metrocentre’s customers and the truly impressive quality of their most recent flagship openings, we’re certain the new store will be a huge success. “As well as an extended space and product offering, the development of the Zara store will bring with it more job opportunities for the local community.”