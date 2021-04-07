Zara to open new flagship at St David’s in Cardiff

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is to open a new flagship store this summer at St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff.

The 36,500 square foot store on Upper Grand Arcade will carry the Inditex-owned brand’s full range of menswear, womenswear and accessories over two floors. The store format features an Automated Collection Point for customers to make swift product collection, as well as self-service and dedicated refund tills.

It will join sister Inditex brands Bershka and Stradivarius, which both opened at St David’s in 2019.

Zara has recently launched global flagships in Bluewater, Dubai, and Barcelona.

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, Russell Loveland, senior portfolio director at Landsec, said in a release: “Zara is the leading brand for global powerhouse Inditex, and their commitment to St David’s is a sign of the strength of Cardiff and St David’s. Their market-leading approach to new product and customer experience is sure to be exceptionally well-received by our guests when they open this summer.”