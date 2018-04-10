Zara to relocate Oxford flagship store

London - Spanish fast-fashion retailer Zara is set to open a new flagship store at Westgate Oxford. The move will see the Spanish retailer relocating its current Oxford store to a new location within the recently opened shopping centre.

The new Zara flagship store will be nearly double in size compared to its current store in Oxford, spanning 39,500 square feet across three floors. Located along the North Arcade of Westgate, the new store will offer the brand's latest collections for men, women and children.

"We are delighted to have agreed terms for this very exciting relocation and to be delivering our full product range to the Oxford market in the near future," said Joe Grimes, Inditex Real Estate Director for UK & Ireland, acting on behalf of Zara in a statement. "We look forward to working with the Westgate Oxford Alliance in the coming months to secure an opening for this calendar year."

The new flagship store is set to open later this year and sees Zara join Westgate's lineup of fashion retailers, such as Uniqlo, & Other Stories, Ted Baker and Hugo Boss. "Zara’s decision to relocate to Westgate reflects the centre’s position as the prime destination for retailers," added Russell Loveland, Senior Portfolio Director, Landsec, part of the Westgate Oxford Alliance.

"We’re committed to providing the best experience possible for guests and are confident that Zara will further enhance the experience of visitors to Westgate."

Photo: Westgate Oxford