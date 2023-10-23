Zara to upsize store in Watford

Fashion retailer Zara has secured a new unit at the Atria Watford shopping centre, owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual, to more than double its existing store.

Zara has signed a 15-year lease on the new upsized unit, which will span 43,000 square feet across two floors, the upper mall and mezzanine, to offer its range of fashion for women, men, and kids.

The new unit, which will open in early 2024, will replace the brand’s existing 18,000-square-foot store at the centre, representing a significant upsize.

Zara hoardings for new store at Atria Watford shopping centre Credits: Atria Watford

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said in a statement: “We’re really excited that Zara has decided to upsize and enhance its offer here at Atria Watford. This is a brand our shoppers love – and it will act as a real footfall driver as we enter the new year.

“The decision reflects the strong performance of Zara’s existing store at the centre, as well as the strong relationship we’ve built with the team. We look forward to seeing the doors open in 2024.”

Retail and leisure destination Atria Watford spans 1.4 million square feet and is home to hundreds of brands, including Next, Mango, Uniqlo and Hollister.

Gray added: “Prime retail space like our own remains in high demand and our pipeline for next year is already looking healthy. We look forward to giving further positive updates in the months ahead.”