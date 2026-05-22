Video: 24 hours in the life of Nude Project's CEO

Nude Project opens the doors to its internal operations in a new video that shows how the growth of one of today's most followed streetwear brands is managed. The episode follows CEO Álex Benlloch, covering meetings, decisions and the dynamics between the finance, buying, design and retail teams that sustain the company's pace of expansion.

Amid sales forecasts, stock strategies and discussions on production volumes for autumn/winter, the content reveals the constant tension between growing quickly and maintaining control of the business. Moving away from the usual aspirational image, the video focuses on the operational complexity behind each launch and bestseller.

The opening of a new store in Barcelona adds another layer to the story, featuring conversations about rent, footfall, visual merchandising and brand experience. The result is a rare look into the inner workings of a contemporary brand, providing enough insight to make viewers want to see the entire process.

You can watch the video below:

Source: Nude Project via YouTube.