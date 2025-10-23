Video: Fely Campo SS26 collection at Mercedes-Benz fashion week Madrid

Renowned designer Fely Campo unveiled her highly anticipated Spring Summer 2026 collection today at the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. The show, a highlight of the season, captivated attendees with its elegant aesthetic and meticulous craftsmanship, solidifying Campo's position as a leading figure in Spanish fashion.

The collection, presented against a dark backdrop showcased a harmonious blend of delicate fabrics and strong silhouettes, earthy tones and pops of unexpected color, traditional Spanish influences and modern interpretations. Fely Campo's Spring Summer 2026 collection is poised to set the tone for the upcoming season, offering a refined and elegant wardrobe for the modern woman. Her continued presence at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid underscores the event's importance as a global platform for showcasing exceptional talent.