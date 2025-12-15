Video: How vintage and archives influence contemporary costume design

Costume Design is a powerful tool for storytelling, a journey that extends from initial historical research and archival deep dives to the final execution on set. A recent conversation featured renowned Costume Designer Massimo Cantini Parrini, Polimoda Director Massimiliano Giornetti, and Design Department Supervisor Silvia Tolaro, who came together to unravel the threads connecting costume design, fashion, and cinema. The discussion provided an illuminating look into the creative process, emphasizing the critical role of documentation and how vintage pieces, archives, and museums continue to influence contemporary design.

The panel provided a deep dive into several key topics, including the ever-evolving relationship between fashion and costume—from the past to the future—and a comparative look at the differing yet affiliated workflows of fashion versus cinema. Crucially, the experts offered practical, actionable advice aimed at emerging creatives. They shared insights on building a strong portfolio, developing the right professional mindset, fostering curiosity beyond academic settings, and exploring the diverse career paths available across the creative industries, including film and theatre.