Video: Instagram designer transforms Nike sneakers into works of art

Designer and social influencer Luther Curtis Kidd, aka Creating Odessa, transforms Nike Air Force 1 sneakers using everyday items. The designer, who lives in Texas, uses everything from a loaf of bread to playing cards to create his unique designs. Having just created his first design in February 2020, he has already gained over 24,000 Instagram followers.

Source: Insider, via YouTube