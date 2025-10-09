Video: Miuccia Prada's Miu Miu SS26 collection unveiled

Miu Miu, under the visionary direction of Miuccia Prada, presented its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a true spectacle that solidified its position as a leading force in contemporary fashion. The full fashion show, a highlight of Paris Fashion Week, captivated audiences with its innovative designs and distinctive aesthetic, leaving a lasting impression on critics and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The collection was a masterful exploration of contrasts, seamlessly blending elements of playful innocence with sophisticated rebellion. Silhouettes ranged from ultra-mini skirts and tailored blazers to flowing, ethereal dresses, showcasing the brand's versatility and commitment to pushing sartorial boundaries. Materials were equally diverse, featuring delicate lace and shimmering silks alongside utilitarian denim and luxurious leather, all expertly manipulated to create a rich and tactile experience.