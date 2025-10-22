Video: Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Hodakova

Hodakova by Ellen Hodakova Larsson unveiled its highly anticipated Spring Summer 2026 collection in a spectacular full fashion show, captivating attendees with a bold and distinctive vision for the upcoming season. Designed by the visionary Ellen Hodakova Larsson, the collection masterfully blended the brand's unique aesthetic with an innovative approach to contemporary fashion.

The runway event served as a comprehensive showcase of Hodakova's latest offerings, providing an in-depth look at the diverse range. Key silhouettes, meticulously crafted to accentuate the body while maintaining an avant-garde edge, were prominent throughout. Textures played a crucial role, with a rich interplay of unexpected materials and intricate detailing that added depth and dimension to each piece.

The collection explored compelling themes that are central to the Hodakova brand's identity, pushing boundaries and challenging conventional notions of design. From deconstructed elements to reimagined classic forms, the collection demonstrated a fearless embrace of experimentation, solidifying Hodakova's reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.