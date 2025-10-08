Video: Thom Browne SS26 collection at Paris fashion week

Thom Browne's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is set to be unveiled at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. Known for his distinctive and often theatrical presentations, Browne's show is anticipated to be a highlight of the season, showcasing his signature blend of sartorial precision, playful subversion of classic American archetypes, and innovative material use. The collection is expected to push boundaries while maintaining the meticulous tailoring and conceptual depth that defines the Thom Browne aesthetic. Fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike eagerly await to see how Browne will once again reimagine formalwear and casual attire with his unique vision.