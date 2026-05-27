Video: Tim Blanks interviews Jonathan Anderson on Dior transition

Jonathan Anderson’s seminal first year as the Creative Director of Dior is the compelling focus of an in-depth conversation with fashion journalist Tim Blanks, published exclusively in the highly anticipated System Issue No. 25. The extensive discussion offers a rare, candid glimpse into the enormous professional and creative undertaking of assuming one of the fashion world's most historically significant and relentlessly demanding roles.

The conversation meticulously charts Anderson's initial journey, highlighting the complex realities faced when taking the reins of a global luxury behemoth like Dior. A significant portion of the dialogue is dedicated to his necessary, yet challenging, adjustment to the sheer, almost overwhelming scale of the institution—an entity that extends far beyond haute couture into ready-to-wear, accessories, beauty, and menswear, all operating on a massive international level.

Furthermore, Anderson delves into the critical process of navigating Dior's intricate internal workings, from establishing relationships with long-standing ateliers and design teams to understanding the global corporate structure that underpins the creative output. He discusses the fine balance between respecting the venerable legacy of the House of Dior and implementing the foundational, initial steps of his own long-term, visionary strategy for the brand's future. This vision, as explored in the interview, involves not only designing critically acclaimed collections but also subtly shifting the brand narrative and aesthetic to resonate with a contemporary global audience, all while maintaining the essence of Christian Dior's original codes of elegance and innovation.