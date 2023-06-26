Video: Zadig&Voltaire FW23

See the Zadig&Voltaire Fall-Winter 2023 collection by Cecilia Bönström. Burning freedom, Unrestrained, blazing and unfettered.

Zadig&Voltaire is a luxury brand founded in 1997. The signature of the brand comes from its fine materials such as cashmere, silk and leather. By revisiting basics in a casual and rock’n roll way, Zadig & Voltaire is the embodiment of the new luxury. A chic and relaxed luxury.

Credits: Zadig&Voltaire, courtesy of the brand