GREENTHREADS 2023: Unveiling Sustainable Solutions for Future-Proofing Fashion Businesses

In a groundbreaking event hosted at the sustainably built office of leading womenswear brand Studio Anneloes, GREENTHREADS 2023 brought together industry leaders and innovators to explore the path toward a more sustainable future for fashion.

Laura Koedijk, CSR Manager at Studio Anneloes, provided invaluable insights into the brand's journey towards sustainability and its vision for the future. The event showcased a collective commitment to revolutionize the fashion industry and presented three key takeaways that are crucial for businesses aiming to future-proof their operations.

Key Takeaways:

Scalable and Reliable Supply Chain Data: To future-proof your business, it is essential to obtain scalable and reliable supply chain data on a product level. Transparency platform tex.tracer, highlighted at the event, emphasized the importance of collecting accurate data to meet rules and regulations, while also building brand value. This data empowers users to make informed decisions based on facts, steering clear of greenwashing pitfalls. Automated Data Collection and Impact Calculations: Automation is a key player in sustainability. Both tex.tracer and bAwear Score, through a strategic partnership, emphasized the need to automate data collection and impact calculations. This collaboration aims to reduce the workload associated with footprint data collection, making sustainability more accessible for businesses. Extended Product Lifetime and Consumer Connection: The integration of GS1 Digital Link and Tappr's Digital Product Passport (DPP) emerged as a powerful strategy to stay connected with consumers beyond the point of purchase. The DPP integrates general (PIM) product data with information collected from tex.tracer and bAwear, connecting consumers with repair, resell, and recycle partners to extend the product lifecycle.

Credits: tex.tracer

The answer to many current issues are true and long-lasting connections. Our industry also benefits from connecting with consumers, suppliers, partners and even competitors. It has been great to show in practice how complementary partners can create an end-to-end solution so fashion brands and retailers can future-proof their business. Jolanda Kooi, CEO tex.tracer

Webinar Information

What: The webinar is for those who weren’t there at the live GREENTHREADS event, we will deepdive into the world of regulations and traceability at scale, automated impact calculations, digital link, and digital product passports with speakers Jolanda Kooi from tex.tracer, Anton Luiken from bAwear Score, Jan Merckx from GS1 and Bas van der Pol from Tappr.

When: Thursday the 26th of October 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.