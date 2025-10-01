Ralph Lauren to Open ‘The Polo Bar Ralph Lauren’ in London

Ralph Lauren announces today that it will open a new restaurant as part of its renowned hospitality portfolio, The Polo Bar Ralph Lauren in London. The restaurant will be located at 1 Hanover Square and is set to open in 2028.

Building on the international acclaim of The Polo Bar, which opened in New York in 2015 and quickly became a widely celebrated and iconic restaurant, the London location will showcase the brand's signature charm and timeless elegance with a refined, yet welcoming dining experience.

“I have always been inspired by the special charm and heritage of the British way of living. There is an effortless grace that is rooted in centuries of tradition — a blend of timeless sophistication, understated ease and natural elegance. That perfect balance of refinement and warmth, and the comfort of sitting around a table enjoying a meal with loved ones, are what my restaurants have always meant to me,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation.

For decades, Ralph Lauren has been inspired by and has had a profound appreciation for British culture and tradition. In 2019, Ralph Lauren became the first American fashion designer to receive an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his philanthropic efforts and influence on global style.

The Polo Bar Ralph Lauren builds on the Company’s significant and longstanding presence in the United Kingdom, spanning more than 40 years. London is home to Ralph Lauren’s first international flagship store on prestigious New Bond Street that opened in 1981 — an iconic location that continues to stand as a cornerstone in Ralph Lauren's global retail portfolio. Today, the Company operates 12 stores in London, Ralph’s Coffee locations in New Bond Street and Brompton Cross, and sells its products in leading luxury wholesale doors.

The Company's dedication to supporting British culture and institutions deepened in 2006 when it became the Official Outfitter of The Championships, Wimbledon, celebrating the heritage and elegance of tennis's most prestigious tournament. In 2016, Ralph Lauren established The Ralph Lauren Centre for Breast Cancer Research at The Royal Marsden, reinforcing the Company's long-standing dedication to cancer research and patient care.

Ralph Lauren’s global hospitality portfolio is a natural extension of the World of Ralph Lauren as expressed through the culinary arts, and today includes five restaurants – in New York, Paris, Chicago, Milan and Chengdu – and more than 40 Ralph’s Coffee locations around the world.