Senatex GmbH Plants Another 197 Trees With PLANT-MY-TREE

In the thick of it instead of just being there – that’s why Senatex GmbH, based near Hanover, took action again last Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and lent a hand in PLANT-MY-TREE’s biggest tree-planting campaign.

Credits: eve in paradise

Senatex GmbH and the other PLANT-MY-TREE partner companies planted more than 4,000 trees in two days to protect the climate.

“The forest is an ecosystem that, together with the biodiversity of animals and plants, sustainably protects our climate and preserves our nature. This is a matter close to our hearts, which is why we are happy to make our contribution,” says Harald Kirsch, Head of Brand, who initiated the project.

The eve in paradise team is proud to have once again contributed to the success of the project and is now the tree sponsor for a total of 2,251 trees.

The exact coordinates of the area are: 51°36’08.0 “N 11°01’23.9 ″E

Another 340 eve in paradise trees will be planted at the next planting in spring 2024.

