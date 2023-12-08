Pure London x JATC Gets the Stamp of Approval from a Host of Returning Brands

The inaugural Pure London x JATC show, the London festival of fashion, taking place from the 11-13th February 2024 at the iconic Olympia London, will welcome back an array of much-loved international exhibitors from July and, in many cases, multiple seasons in true testament to the success of the event.

The show’s largest destination Woman will showcase, retail legend and fashion extraordinaire George Davies’ GWD cutting-edge collection with its signature mix of feminine occasion wear and smart-casual attire. Regular stars of the Pure London catwalk and London Fashion Week, Jayley will showcase their signature vibrant faux fur coats combined with the latest trend pieces and joined by Onjenu with a collection that is upbeat, colourful, beautifully made, flattering, inclusive of all ages and full of wardrobe staples that make an impact. Returning London brand, Louche mixes a contemporary casual aesthetic with signature vintage touches and Religion clothing celebrates individuality with a collection of statement pieces.

Buyers will also find, French ready-to-wear brand, La Fée Maraboutée which draws its creativity from nature, travel and mixing cultures. Feminine styles come in natural and warm colour palettes with complimenting fabrics and textures. Humility will present a collection of classic pieces with a modern twist. The signature ‘cool’ vibe is played out by layering denim, knitwear, and premium cottons. Parisian inspired Leo & Ugo has an un mistakenly Frech vibe, an elegant and feminine collection that focuses on the details of style featuring prints, embroidery, beads and rich colours on exceptional materials. Returning brand, King Louie is renowned for their quirky designs and bespoke vintage inspired prints that form the basis for every collection.

Much loved Access Fashion return for another season with a range that encapsulates the laid back yet luxury style of the Greek islands and combines luxurious occasion wear with effortless essentials. Sophia Alexia resort wear is known for beautiful colourful silks printed with symmetrical patterns. WEARITBE takes inspiration from vintage garments, the limited and unique collections, mix colour and fabrics in an original and fun way. Luna Llena’s artisan identity gives the trend lead collection an originality which is explored with the use of natural materials, embroidery, and colour. CHALK offers versatile, effortless styling in neutral colour palettes featuring organic cotton, cool linens, and chunky knits, to create a capsule wardrobe that can be worn throughout all seasons.

Nissa’s founder and Creative Director started her career in the fashion industry as a model and injects her personality and experience into a unique range that focuses on quality fabrics, classic silhouettes, and contemporary ready-to-wear designs. Henriette Steffensen returns with their timeless and year-round collection of soft, calm, and classic colors that lead the mind to earth, wood, stone, water and sand. Designed with longevity in mind their styles are designed to mix and match across the collections. Another Sunday designs ageless, timeless, and aspirational garments that are functional and adaptable and is joined by Goose Island, known for its relaxed and layered style with intricate fabric combinations, beautiful prints and all in one size.

Brands are also flocking back to Pure London x JATC in the POP destination. Much loved Nova of London brings original, on-trend styles which mix innovative and wearable designs. In the Sustainable destination, Sugarhill returns with a playful and colourful collection that captures the spirit of the brand. Fun, flattering and feel good, with 2% of every sale donated to social and environmental causes, and a tree planted for each order.

Credits: Amorcito

In JATC visitors will re-discover Amorcito, designed in Southern California using natural gemstones and metals to create stunning hand-crafted lux demi-fine, and fine jewelry. The pioneering accessories brand Lefrik create high-performance backpacks, bags and accessories from recycled plastic bottles, which are both functional and stylish. Kusan Accessories is a unique winter accessories collection of bold colour, knit hats, scarves and gloves inspired by the traditional fashion of Nepal.

Gloria Sandrucci, Pure London Event Director says, “We are incredibly excited to welcome back a host of returning brands from all around the world this season, demonstrating the strength and energy of the UK fashion and retail industry and brands’ confidence in the first combined Pure London x JATC show, which marks a huge step forward for London and UK fashion buying.”

Pure London x JATC, The London Festival of Fashion, will take place on the 11th – 13th February 2024 at Olympia London, presenting a curated selection of over 300 brands. Scoop International will also take place on the 11th-13th February 2024 at Olympia West.

