Andrew & Cole Post-beach Lifestyle & Miami Swim Show 2022

Andrew & Cole will attend the Miami Swim Show 2022 from 16th to 18th July, booth #669 at to present you the collection.

ANDREW & COLE's Spring/Summer 2023 collection is all about the post-beach lifestyle. For this reason, we call the collection Après Beach.

The Après Beach collection presents the lifestyle that happens after a typical day at the beach. Be it going home quietly or partying late into the night. This is exactly what we wanted to represent with our color and pattern creations.

Andrew & Cole, SS23, courtesy of the brand

The strong plain colors show the most diverse colors at a sunset. The rather dark but bold patterns represent the time when the sunset is almost turning into night. The limited collection that embodies the chic of the whole après beach with a shiny gradient pattern. The calmer Rivea patterns can be perfectly combined with everything and give a stylish touch.

Our collection also includes t-shirts made of recycled cotton and UV impermeable fabrics, as well as light summer pants.

Andrew & Cole is an innovative Swiss lifestyle fashion brand for leisure and beachwear. The "Two in One" netless short, wearable as everyday shorts as well as swim trunks all day, has been our signature trademark for years. This short has no net and neither cuts in nor sticks and is made by a lightweight outer design fabric and a soft, extremely wearable inner fabric. Another advantage is that both layers dry within a very short time. These fabrics are of premium quality and are produced from PET and plastic waste from the oceans. Andrew & Cole thus also stands for sustainable and environmentally conscious fashion.

Andrew & Cole, SS23, courtesy of the brand

Andrew & Cole, SS23, courtesy of the brand