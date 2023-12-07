Autumn in the City: FW24 with eve in paradise (Part II)

This season, eve in paradise debuts their collection in three different themes that represent fall/winter 2024 in their own charming character. Mystic Forest, Autumn in the City and Ice on Fire each speak for a different colour palette and its own essence.

The second theme: Autumn in the City

Here warm, rich, typically autumnal Indian summer tones like honey, cinnamon and chili, as well as neutral, soft beige tones, creamy white and black meet urban casualness with clean silhouettes. Different prints are mixed together. Geometric elements and bicolored, oversized floral motifs determine the modern look.

Cozy, super-soft yarns, characterized by a high quality, were knitted into clean plain colors in different divisions or versatile structures as well as multi-faceted prints. The motifs of the clothing are repeated on the knitted designs and converted into jacquards and prints.

FW24 Collection: Autumn in the City Credits: eve in paradise

Stripes, color blocking and loving details represent a trendy topicality and innovation in the knitted collection, which includes a wide range of different shapes. New, imaginative yarn looks with colored nub details and multicolor effects create additional excitement and innovation when knitting. Flowing, casual viscose qualities and elastic cotton stretch velvet serve as the basis.

The urban, cool look is complemented by graphic jersey jacquard models, made into dresses, skirts and trendy trousers with other silhouettes.

All collection items of the Autumn in the City theme will be delivered by August 5th - 23rd, 2024.