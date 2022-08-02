Brand new for A/W 2022, two iconic brands unite to create footwear inspired by popular entertainment brand Pokémon

Launching on 01.08.22, the Clarks Pokémon collection brings much-loved Pokémon and icons to life – including Pikachu, Squirtle, Mewtwo and the famous Poké Ball.

The super-cool designs can be found on classic Clarks Kids and legendary Clarks Originals sneakers and shoes, creating an awesome collection of 10 styles expertly crafted for school and everyday wear.

And adding to the fun, UK customers will receive an exclusive free mystery Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack with every purchase made across Clarks Kids and Originals Pokémon products from 1st August, while stocks last!

About the Collection

Clarks Kids

Part of the Clarks Kids collection, Grip Pokémon sneakers let active feet make their mark on the playground or pitch with cool PLAYPRINTS soles that stamp Poké Ball designs with every step.

Perfect for weekends of Pokémon adventures, the colour-pop Grip Pearl trainers feature lovable characters Pikachu, Squirtle and Mewtwo – while Grip Trade’s black leather finish makes it ideal for wearing from classroom to kickabouts. Crafted with reassuring Clarks comfort features like soft cushioning, shock-absorbing soles and easy on/off straps, the Grip collection takes care of busy feet, keeping them moving at lightning speed!

Pokémon x Clarks, courtesy of the brand

Clarks Originals

Iconic Clarks Originals styles are also given the Pokémon treatment. The kids’ Wallabee Mist boasts the same super-flexible upper as the famous Clarks Originals Wallabee, upgraded with child-friendly comfort credentials. Black suede uppers and an understated Pikachu outline give a stylish nod to the iconic brandthat’s both kid and school-approved – finished with signature Clarks Originals removable fobs that sport a Pokémon-themed twist.

And grown-ups don’t need to miss out on the fun either! The classic black suede adults’ Wallabee Boot is embossed with a Pikachu print and finished with an embroidered Poké Ball and colourful contrast fobs. Made for an on-trend adults/mini-me pairing.

Why Pokémon?

One of the biggest franchises around the globe, Pokémon makes a natural fit for the renowned Clarks Kids footwear brand. The smash hit entertainment franchise and leading shoe retailer share key kids’ demographics of ages 4-12, and Clarks Kids wearers have a passion for Pokémon that has soared over the last few years – from video games to the TV series, and of course, the hugely popular and highly collectable Trading Card Game. And the Clarks Originals adults and older Kids collections are perfect for taking a trip down memory lane – reliving days trading Pokémon cards with friends at breaktime and rushing home to catch up on the TV show after school.

Pokémon Stats

More than 380 million video games have sold worldwide

TV show has 25 seasons, is shown in 177 countries and in 30 languages

The Pokémon Go app has received more than one billion downloads globally since launching in 2016

The Pokémon TCG is one of the most popular trading card games in the world, available in 76 countries and regions

Rosie McKissock, Clarks Kids’ Business Manager, said:

'We wanted to use the credibility and popularity of Pokémon to connect quickly with consumers and establish Clarks Kids as a relevant footwear brand globally. Gaming has been a growing hobby for our key focus age groups for some time, but over the course of the pandemic, it became more than just a hobby, but a way for kids to express themselves, interact, etc. So, it made total sense for Clarks, as a kids specialist, to seek out a partner that reflected the priorities and passions of our consumers!'

Mathieu Galante, Licensing Director, EMEA at The Pokémon Company International, said:

“Pokémon is renowned for its collaborations with leading fashion brands to create unique and surprising collections. We are delighted to be stepping out with Clarks who for years have been a leading supplier of quality children’s footwear in the UK on this exciting new collection. We hope that children across the country will be returning to school in their Pokémon Clarks shoes.”

About Clarks

Clarks, based in Somerset, England, has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its foundation in 1825, when brothers James and Cyrus Clark made a slipper from sheepskin off-cuts. At the time it was ground-breaking: a combination of invention and craftsmanship that has remained at the heart of what the brand does now. In the Clarks archive of more than 22,000 pairs are shoes that have sparked revolutions and defined generations. From the original Clarks Desert Boot, first designed by Nathan Clark and launched in 1950, to the iconic Wallabee, each design has an instantly recognisable signature that makes it unmistakably Clarks.

About Pokémon