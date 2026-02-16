Calvin Klein Fall 2026 Collection by Veronica Leoni: presented in New York City

Calvin Klein, Inc. presented today Veronica Leoni’s Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2026 runway show at The Shed in Hudson Yards, New York City.

Veronica’s Calvin Klein Collection for Fall 2026 explores the hedonistic elegance at the core of the brand: the cult of the body, the satisfaction of accentuating its perfection and the obsessive quest for beauty. The Collection applies a reductionist agenda where a magnified sense of precision heightens the dialogue between clothing and the body.

Credits: Calvin Klein

“This season was formed by an investigation of Calvin Klein’s strong history of iconography and a rigorous exploration of shape, craft and meaningful simplification,” said Veronica Leoni, Creative Director of Calvin Klein Collection. “I wanted to tighten my expression of elegance and style in the spirit of how the brand defined it in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with an intimacy and focus on form and the body to evoke a sense of empowerment and indulgence that is distinctly Calvin Klein.”

The Collection’s Fall 2026 expression is conveyed through essential items: suiting, trenches, blousons, coats and dresses paired with stilettos, flats, boots, clutch and duffle bags and tonal gloves. Denim comes into focus through an interpretation of 1976 archival denim, the first ever presented on the Calvin Klein runway: a full denim suit worn under slender coats, and the original longhand logo embroidered on an aviator jacket and a checked trench coat.

Across styles the silhouette is tall and straight; precise slim tailoring with surprise backlessness and sleeveless flourishes create tension, while intensely worked dresses feature contrasting plain backs that reveal underpinnings. White collars pop up while biker collars add a rough touch, and shearling collars suggest grandeur before blowing up into a shearling coat. Texture and color define an urban scene of neutrals and subdued hues occasionally lit with tangerine or burgundy, while fabrics extend from dry tailoring wools to ribbed jersey to liquid velvet, bonded satin, cottons, grosgrains and spazzolato, opaque and transparent leathers.

