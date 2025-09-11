Calvin Klein launches new autumn 2025 underwear campaign with ROSALÍA

Calvin Klein unveiled its autumn 2025 underwear campaign featuring Grammy® Award-winning Spanish artist ROSALÍA in her debut for the brand. Shot by renowned photographer Carlijn Jabos, the campaign combines bold sensuality with surreal visual storytelling. It highlights ROSALÍA’s powerful presence in the brand’s iconic underwear styles.

Throughout the campaign, ROSALÍA’s unique artistic energy is fully displayed as she ushers in a new era of modern innovation in underwear. She showcases the new Icon Cotton Modal line, featuring a seamless Infinity Bond waistband and bonded hook and eye closures for a smoother silhouette and enhanced breathability.

She is also featured in the new Heritage Cotton styles, which reinterpret Calvin Klein’s signature logo waistband through a vintage lens. She is also seen in the Perfectly Fit bra and bikini, designed for premium, everyday comfort.

Credits: Calvin Klein

Rosalía on the campaign

“Calvin Klein underwear has been a staple in my wardrobe for years. I love the brand, and it’s an honour to be a part of this campaign. It feels like a real full circle moment.”

Credits: Calvin Klein

WORK AT PVH? Check out the open vacancies