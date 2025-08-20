Calvin Klein launches new FW25 denim campaign and collection

Calvin Klein launches a new campaign featuring K-pop artist MINGYU in autumn 2025 denim. With his effortlessly cool style, MINGYU reignites your desire for the brand's iconic denim. The new looks are given a fresh boost by powerful graphics, tone-on-tone combinations and exciting layering of unexpected basics.

An absolute eye-catcher this season is the new denim with the CK Emblem print. It reinterprets the brand's signature monogram into a bold all-over print pattern. This gives jeans and trucker jackets a sleek, graphic look. The iconic 90s Straight jean returns in new vintage and dark washes, including deep indigo tones. These pair perfectly with a loose blouse or logo T-shirt for a relaxed, modern look.

Credits: Calvin Klein

With its close fit, the Slim jean offers a streamlined silhouette. This is ideal with a classic tank top and windbreaker, for a layered look with an edgy touch. The Carpenter jean is designed with a structured shape and a workwear-inspired attitude. The 90s Taper jean offers a sharply tailored fit that combines classic designs with a modern, refined look.

