Calvin Klein Spring 2026 collection by Veronica Leoni: presented in New York City

Calvin Klein, Inc. presented today Veronica Leoni’s Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 runway show at the Brant Foundation in lower Manhattan.

Veronica’s sophomore Calvin Klein Collection for Spring 2026 expands on the idea of clothes for life, translating meaningful simplification into magnified normality. Imbued with a morning after attitude that blends 9AM with 9PM, the Collection is inspired by cinematic American characters that exist in New York City and the tight yet versatile systems of clothing that they adopt.

Credits: Calvin Klein

“Calvin Klein has always been a brand that belongs to the people and presents a true lifestyle offering rooted in minimalism, modernity and an American sensibility,” said Veronica Leoni, Creative Director of Collection. “With my second Collection I wanted to express this feeling of Calvin Klein as a way of being rather than a way of appearing, capturing its state of mind with a bold and unadorned ardor. The tension between a deep sense of intimacy and the taste for exposure finds its solution through craft and artisanship.”

The Collection presents an urban wardrobe where spontaneity, contradiction and expressiveness come forward. Key items define a way of dressing that embodies the idea of raw beauty, rooted in real life – the pinafore, the trench coat, the bathrobe, the blazer, the jean jacket, the polo shirt, the five-pocket trouser, the caftan, the workwear, thong sandals, boots, sneaker-soled moccasins, neatly designed handbags, glasses and folded geometric earrings.

Underwear becomes a protagonist, its influence appearing in variations on the camisole and slip, lace accents and eyeglass straps, then exploding into a seamless tweed dress woven with the brand’s iconic logo waistbands. In apparel, silhouettes range from tall and slender to cropped and revealing to looseand layered, with precise tailoring, flowing drapery and fringe detailing coming into focus.

Tailored wools, washed and waxed technical fabric, liquid jerseys and silks are offered in an urban neutral palette of white, black and grey, with notes of pink, scarlet, light blue and fern. Fabrics, especially leathers, take on new tactile textures – laser-cut to look like terrycloth; assembled in intarsia; hand-cut and crocheted into fringe dresses.

The intimate show took place at the Brant Foundation in New York’s East Village and was set to a custom soundtrack created by Grammy Award®-winning music producer Kid Harpoon that featured pop songs by global artists remixed with orchestral and synth interludes, creating a sonic experience that embraces Calvin Klein’s influence in a manner that is universal yet grounded in New York City.