Dior reveals its new ambassador: Mia Goth

Mia Goth becomes a Dior ambassador for the collections by Jonathan Anderson.

A bold, unique actress, she embodies a modern vision of Dior style through her artistic choices and magnetic charisma with a rare, profoundly independent presence. An alliance that celebrates contemporary femininity and elegance, echoing the House’s perpetually reinvented creative world.

Mia Goth. Credits: David Sims/Dior

Introducing the Lady Dior campaign featuring Dior ambassadors Mia Goth, Greta Lee and Mikey Madison

Photographed by David Sims in natural light, the garden and interior settings at the Pavillon de Musique de la Comtesse du Barry reflect the 18th-century French references in Jonathan Anderson’s first designs for the House. The three actors pose instinctively and spontaneously, without artifice, bringing a sense of renaissance to a House icon.

Mikey Madison. Credits: David Sims/Dior

“The Lady Dior is one of the most iconic bags in history. I love that when you pair it with someone like Mia, Greta or Mikey, it suddenly becomes something new.” – Jonathan Anderson