Dutch Summer, SS23 by Jenest

Our SS23 collection is an ode to the wonderful family holidays we used to spend on the Dutch coast. With slow sunny days and long evenings on the beach.

The calm dark blue sea gently waving on the sand. And the most beautiful skies that turn from clear blue to all shades of orange during the sunset. These are unforgettable times that evoke the best memories for us.

Jenest, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

Jenest, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

THE ATELIERS

WHERE DO WE PRODUCE?

We take responsibility for the environment and for our children, which means ensuring fair trade production and using high quality, sustainable textile. This is crucial for the environment and crucial for the future. We closely work together with an India based textile design and production house that offers handwoven fabrics from recycled yarns. In the middle of one of the dirtiest industries and largest textile manufacturing countries, they are up cycling waste into a high end product. Using a culturally ingrained and zero emission technique.

Our atelier in Portugal is eco-friendly and has environmental policies to promote social welfare and to protect our Earth. All items are fair trade and made with certified 100% organic cotton.

We ensure good working conditions for the factory we use, a proper wage for the workers and a zero child labour policy.

Needless to say, our ateliers in India and Portugal are seamlessly compatible with the family values and traditions as upheld by Jenest.

Jenest, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

ABOUT JENEST

JENEST creates soft essential wear defined by a timeless aesthetic to last several seasons. We embrace a subdued colour palette, subtle details and a high quality finish, which makes our comfy designs distinctive. Our products are designed in The Netherlands and made complying with strict environmental rules and ethical production demands, because we care. With our apparel we would like you to feel nurtured, like you are in your own nest.

Jenest, SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand