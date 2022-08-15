Everything you need to know about: Ana Dyla
14 hours ago
Ana Dyla creates affordable luxury for conscious consumers who desire items that reflect their own values. In their ethical jewellery making, the brand combines Dutch design with Mediterranean flair.
OriginsThe brand was founded in the Netherlands by two women named Hatice and Senur - but its small ateliers have always been located in Anatolia in Turkey. Their design approach reflects inspiration by Ottoman culture and modern Istanbul, combining traditional elements with contemporary lines.
Ana Dyla follows the belief that the gems themselves determine how the ultimate jewel will look, creating jewellery right out of nature by applying a design aesthetic that is elegant but rough.
EvolutionEver since their founding Ana Dyla has pursued the vision of quality over quantity, providing personalised craftsmanship with every piece they design. Each of their jewellery items is hand sculpted and made from high quality, sustainably sourced gold and silver. Their collections are made from several lines, catering for different types of women.
Next to the jewellery brand itself, Ana Dyla operates an agency that helps small jewellers and upcoming private brands to improve their development and their production. Ana Dyla is working with several retailers on a B2B basis around the world.