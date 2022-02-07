Everything you need to know about: Falke

Since 1895, the family-owned company Falke has focused on quality, craftsmanship and innovation. The traditional brand is known worldwide for its high-quality legwear. The hosiery specialist offers a wide range of socks and stockings as well as sportswear and underwear. Women's and men's apparel have also been part of the range since 2019.

Origins

The roofer Franz Falke-Rohen, who worked as a seasonal knitter during the winter months, founded his own knitting factory in 1895, thus laying the foundation for today's company. His son Franz Junior quickly took over the business and led it through the First World War. Soon after, the Falkes bought a yarn spinning mill and built a new factory in Schmallenberg in the Sauerland region, where Falke's headquarters are still located today. By 1928, the small artisanal business had become a successful industrial enterprise with around 800 employees.

Evolution

After the death of Franz Falke Junior, the third generation took over the family business in 1951. Under their leadership, Falke took on an international expansion course and established further sales offices and production facilities in Europe and overseas in the following decades. In addition to the knitted hosiery market, Falke soon entered the fine hosiery market with the purchase of its own fine hosiery factory. From the 1970s, Falke also worked with renowned international designers such as Armani, Lagerfeld and Christian Dior in licensing partnerships.

Image: Falke, FW22, courtesy of the brand

News

Since 1990, Falke has been run as a family business in the fourth generation and has developed into an international player in legwear with over 3000 employees. Today, Falke products are available across five continents and in over 60 countries. According to the brand's website, it achieved a revenue of 215 million euros in 2020. The focus remains on constant innovation especially in the area of functional sportswear as well as Falke Apparel.