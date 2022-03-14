Everything you need to know about: GOT BAG

GOT BAG has one mission: To actively fight the increasing plastic pollution of the oceans and to encourage a more conscious use of natural resources. The sustainable label from Mainz in southwest Germany developed the world's first roll-top backpack made of marine plastic. Today, the brand sells a collection of different backpacks and bags made from ocean plastic, as well as sustainably produced clothing and accessories for women, men and children.

Origins

Since his childhood, GOT BAG founder Benjamin Mandos spent a lot of time at the seaside - he was shocked by how much plastic he found there. That's how he came up with the business idea of collecting plastic waste from the seas of Southeast Asia, recycling it and making something new out of it. In 2016, Mandos created the world's first backpack made of ocean plastic and founded the brand GOT BAG.

Picture: Carlotta Schoenwald for GOT BAG

Evolution

As part of its own clean-up programme, GOT BAG works together with around 2000 Indonesian fishermen to take plastic waste out of the sea piece by piece in Demak, on the north coast of Java in Indonesia. The plastic collected on site is then processed into sustainable, long-lasting travel companions in Quanzhou, China. By now, GOT BAG has already recycled more than 150 tonnes of marine plastic and the number is growing every day. Throughout the value chain, the company also focuses on sustainable and socially responsible processes in order to achieve added value for people and the environment.

News

GOT BAG products are currently available online on the company's website and at numerous retailers around the world. As part of its mission, the brand continues to work towards collecting as much plastic as possible from Indonesian beaches and never allowing it to enter the sea again.