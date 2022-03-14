Everything you need to know about: ILC

ILC, short for I Love Candies, is a shoe brand for women based in the Netherlands. Their collection is inspired by European capitals, representing a mix of premium classics and fashionable must-haves. “We love luxurious shoes with playful designs”, the ILC designers state on the brand’s website.

Origins

In 2012, a creator from Portugal and a fashion-conscious specialist from the Netherlands met and combined their taste and experience to create a new footwear line. The motivation to found their company was their true love for shoes. With their brand, the designers intend to translate their love for shoes and their passion for fashion into stylish shoe collections.

Evolution

The designers at ILC come together weekly to discover the hottest trends around the world, gather fun and luxurious materials and create new shoe designs. The brand’s shoes are handmade from natural materials by Portuguese and Spanish craftsmen. According to its website, the company manufactures its products in line with the requirements and standards of BSCI and REACH.

News

ILC products are available internationally through different retailers such as Zalando and AboutYou. A new shoe collection is launched every season.

Image: ILC, picture from their website